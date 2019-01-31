LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year. It's the time of year when a lot of non-fans will populate parties devoted to something that might not have much interest in.

That's why the key to a successful Super Bowl party is games. That way, everyone has something to engage them. Children, fans and non-fans alike can have fun with these suggestions.

Paper Football

A lot of you will remember this from school. You fold a piece of paper into a triangle and make a goalpost with your thumbs and forefingers. Then you try to flick the paper through the goals for points.

For this occasion, you can make your own goals out of straws and tape to give the game a craftier feel.

Football Skills Course

This can be simple or complicated, depending on how much time you're willing to spend.

First off, get a hula hoop and tie it to a tree limb for a stationary or moving target to throw a football through.

Next, set up a 40-yard dash area with a stopwatch (doesn't have to be 40 yards).

Get some tape and make a ladder to do agility drills through. And set up some cones for drills.

It can be like the combine in your backyard or just a fun way to throw around the ball.

Football Trivia

We've gone over some physical games, now let's get mental.

This is more appropriate for the big fans. But you can make it more universal by adding pop culture questions about athletes (Jay Cutler is a vein to be mined here).

This is a good way to get everyone in the mood to hear Tony Romo predict plays before they happen.

Football Charades

This is a popular spin on the party game classic. There are even apps for this variant.

You basically choose football-related words to act out and try to get others to choose.

Who doesn't love a good game of charades?

Don't Say It

Choose a football-related word and if you or a guest says it, make them chug their drink or do some push-ups, as suggested in the video above.

It's a great way to hear less about Tom Brady, right?

Super Bowl Bingo

Print out our handy template and write up unique cards for everyone at the party.

Try using things like "someone mentions Brady and Goff's age disparity" or "someone misses an extra point."

Just like in regular bingo, if someone gets tiles all the way across they win!

Here's a list of prop bets that might give you some ideas.

Now you've at least got a start on the festivities. So have fun and eat up! We also have plenty of healthy options for your party if you need recipes, check them out.