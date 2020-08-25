Fans will likely be able to attend Cowboys home games at AT&T Stadium this season.

DALLAS — Get ready for watching some football in person, because Jerry Jones says you're going to be able to this fall.

The owner of the Dallas Cowboys said Tuesday morning that he has been given the green light by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to have fans in attendance at AT&T Stadium this season for Cowboys home games.

"Absolutely. Absolutely," Jones said when asked if he'd gotten that proverbial green light from Abbott. "We're excited about it. He's excited about it. I'm excited that he's excited about it. We all know the importance of leading the way."

The interview took place on the Cowboys flagship radio station, 105.3 The Fan, during which Jones said they would "take advantage" of their space.

"Certainly we've got the ability to lead the way to a more normal type of activity throughout it, whether it be economic or it be social," he said. "This is a great opportunity to do that in a very safe [way.] We're very unique in our stadium relative to just space."

The state of Texas has mandated that sporting events have no more than 50% capacity at their venues. The Cowboys have not specified what percentage of the stadium they intend to fill. But they clearly want fans in attendance.

"The benefit of crowds are important to sports," Jones said. "On the other hand, is it possible to have great games without it? You saw one the other night in basketball."

For this weekend's scrimmage that is planned for AT&T Stadium, Jones said they will not have fans in attendance.