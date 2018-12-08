The Jaguars suspended cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler for violating team rules on Sunday. While the team has not confirmed a timeframe for either punishment, a league source told First Coast News that the suspensions are set for one week.

Fowler and Ramsey were involved in a physical altercation with tight end James O'Shaughnessy during 11-on-11 drills at practice. Following practice, Fowler got into a heated argument with fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. As some media members recorded the altercation between Fowler and Ngakoue, Ramsey yelled at reporters to stop filming.

Following the reporting of both altercations, Ramsey took to Twitter to call out media members, specifically the Florida Times Union's Phillip Heilman, who published a video of the Ngakoue-Fowler exchange on Twitter.

@phillip_heilman you know you done messed up right? Lol if y’all want war, we got sum for y’all. & Iknow the rest of y’all (you know who you are) gone read this too so just know #LameAssReporters — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 12, 2018

Ramsey is coming off a career season, as he was named to the All-Pro first-team and Pro Bowl following his successful second year in the NFL. Considered to be among the best cornerbacks in the game, Ramsey has produced 128 tackles, 31 pass breakups and six interceptions since the Jaguars selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Fowler has already been suspended for the team's Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants due to a violation of the league's personal conduct policy. He was taken off the physically unable to perform list on Saturday. Sunday's session was only his second practice of training camp. The Jaguars declined his fifth-year team option in May and he is set to become a free agent next offseason.

The Jaguars will take a day off from practice on Monday. The team will then host a non-padded practice on Tuesday before heading to Minnesota for joint practices with the Vikings. The Jaguars will then face the Vikings on Saturday at 1 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ramsey and Fowler will miss the trip to Minnesota due to their respective suspensions.

