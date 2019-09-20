FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots and star wide receiver Antonio Brown have parted ways after just one game amid ongoing allegations.

Antonio Brown thanked the Patriots in a tweet shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, writing, "Thanks for the opportunity appreciate @Patriots."

Moments later, the Patriots confirmed the move in a statement:

"The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."

In two Instagram posts Friday directed toward head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, Brown wrote, "Appreciate ya," to Belichick, and "Love ya champ that was fun ! #GoWinIt #DoitforMe" to Brady. TB12, who has frequently interacted with Brown's posts since his acquisition, left three heart emojis.

The four-time All-Pro seemingly wrapped up his reflections on the short-lived Foxborough stay by tweeting, "The marathon continues."

Then, less than two hours later, considered the timing:

Embroiled in controversy since training camp, Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 7 and signed by New England to a one-year deal.

A lawsuit filed three days later by Brown's former trainer accused him of sexually assaulting and raping her. Brown through his lawyer denied the allegations.

In his debut in Week 2 against the Dolphins, AB led the team in receiving with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. He added 5 yards in rushing.

Brown's departure doesn't come as a huge blow for a team that has so far this season outscored its opponents 76-3. The Patriots remain deep at receiver with Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett.

New England takes on division foe New York at home Sunday.

