NEW ORLEANS — The Los Angeles Rams are aware that the controversial no-call saved their season.

Rams running back Todd Gurley took to Instagram after the NFC Championship to share an edited photo of him swapping jerseys with NFL official Bill Vinovich. As of Monday morning, the post received more than 426,000 likes on Instagram and 18,000 comments.

Gurley rushed for 10 yards on 4 carries, including a 6-yard touchdown run just before halftime. The Rams' star player runningback was mostly absent from the game, with C.J. Anderson taking over rushing duties.

The Saints' season ended in a 26-23 overtime loss to the Rams after a very disputed non-call.

Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman committed a blatant interference penalty with a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tommylee Lewis well before the pass arrived inside the 5, forcing the Saints to settle for Wil Lutz's 31-yard field goal that made it 23-20 with 1:41 left in regulation.

"Came to the sideline, looked at the football gods and was like, 'Thank you,'" Robey-Coleman said. "I got away with one tonight."

“I don’t know if there was ever more obvious pass interference," Saints head coach Sean Payton said.

The Rams head to Atlanta in about a week for the Feb. 3 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They will face the five-time champion Patriots, who won the AFC title in a game that also went to overtime. New England defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 in overtime Sunday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.