NEW ORLEANS — The Saints didn’t just light up the scoreboard this season, they did so with record-setting efficiency.

The Saints turned the ball over just eight times this season, the lowest number in NFL history.

The previous record was set by the 2010 New England Patriots at 10 and tied by the 2011 San Francisco 49ers.

Drew Brees is a big reason for that. He threw 27 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions this season, but he wasn't the only QB who led the Saints this year.

Teddy Bridgewater went 5-0 as a starter. While he didn't put up the gaudy numbers Brees does, he took excellent care of the ball throwing 9 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions.

The other two turnovers come from an Alvin Kamara fumble and a Deonte Harris fumble on a return.

The Saints have been on a tear for the final four weeks of the season, averaging 40 points a game. During that time, Brees has thrown 15 touchdowns and ZERO interceptions.

RELATED: Forecast: Thanks for nothing Detroit and Seattle

RELATED: Saints to host Minnesota wild card weekend

This is just the latest record for Drew Brees and the Saints. Brees currently holds the NFL record for pass completions, completion percentage, passing yards and passing touchdowns over the course of his career.

The Saints will test their efficient offense against the Vikings defense in the NFC wild card game this weekend.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.