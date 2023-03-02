The petition says it would be 'a great way to show the super proud mama some amazing appreciation and love.'

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Donna Kelce is making Super Bowl history as the first mom to ever have two sons -- Travis and Jason Kelce -- facing off in the big game, and now there's a Change.org petition that's hoping to make her moment even more special.

The petition is calling for Donna to do the honorary coin toss before the Philadelphia Eagles battle the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII as "a great way to show the super proud mama some amazing appreciation and love."

You can sign the petition HERE.

It was signed by nearly 32,500 people as of 4:45 a.m. Friday. That number grew to 34,173 by 9 a.m.

The Kelce family has ties to Northeast Ohio as both were raised in Cleveland Heights. Earlier this week, Donna talked with the TODAY show about her excitement for the Super Bowl.

“I’ll just be so elated. Probably some tears," Donna Kelce said during the interview Wednesday morning. "It will just be a very, very emotional moment.”

At Super Bowl LVII, Donna Kelce will officially become the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl. Posted by Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday, January 29, 2023

But which team is she rooting for? She was asked that exact question during the conversation – and her answer was priceless.

“The offense,” Donna Kelce replied with laughter. “Every time somebody has the ball.”

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on Jan. 28, 2023.