Donna Kelce says she is 'elated' to watch her sons -- Travis and Jason -- battle it out in Super Bowl LVII.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Travis and Jason Kelce are making Super Bowl history as the first brothers to ever face off in the big game when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle on Sunday, Feb. 12 – and their mother is definitely excited about the unique experience for her family.

“I’ll just be so elated. Probably some tears," Donna Kelce said Wednesday morning during an interview on the TODAY show. "It will just be a very, very emotional moment.”

But which team is she rooting for? She was asked that exact question during the conversation – and her answer was priceless.

“The offense,” Donna Kelce replied with laughter. “Every time somebody has the ball.”

Having been raised in Cleveland Heights, Donna added the brothers were always competing during their childhood.

“Everything was a competition. It was a competition to see who could get to the table first. Who could get in the front seat of the car. This is just typical sibling rivalry. They egged each other on. Travis was always trying to get at his older brother to pay attention to him. There were a lot of fights. That’s just the way boys are.”

Regardless of which team wins, Donna says it’s all going to be “so awesome.”

"They’ve already got the first win under their belts, so this is going to be just pure joy. We’re going to really enjoy this. Have a great time. Obviously, there’s going to be somebody that’s going to go home heartbroken. They won’t have the bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table, but this is going to be an awesome event and I’m really looking forward to it.”

OK… But really… Which team is she rooting for? It was a question TODAY asked a second time before closing out their discussion.

“I think that Jason would say that I am going to root for the baby of the family, which is Travis," she said with more laughter. "I keep trying to tell him, ‘No. You’ve given me grandchildren.' We’ll leave it at that. It’s always about the grands.”