ATLANTA — Last year, two NFL teams made history when they brought in male cheerleaders to their squads.

Now one team, the Los Angeles Rams, will make history again when those male cheerleaders appear at this weekend's Super Bowl LIII.

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies will be the first men ever to cheer during the Super Bowl.

"Especially the world of entertainment is in a place of being open and if you can do the job, why not?" Jinnies told CBS.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Cheerleader Quinton Peron performs during halftime of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The two were named to the Rams squad last summer and were the first to perform the same routine as the women. The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts have men who do stunts but don't dance.

"I was like if we're going to be here we need to make a statement, not just stand in the shadows and get intimidated," Person said to CBS.

Peron and Jinnies are classically trained dancers and have been performing their entire lives. Last year, they competed alongside 300 people for the spots on the Rams squad.

