Here at THV11 we LOVE animals.

We also love football.

So, what better way to combine the two than to have another THV11 Cuteness Bowl.

On Sunday, February 3, we’re hosting five puppies from the Humane Society of Pulaski County. There are three boys - Garland, Yule & Cinnamon. The girls are Nutmeg and Sugar Plum.

ROSTER | 2019 THV11 Cuteness Bowl for Super Bowl LIII Hi, my name is Sugar Plum Hi, my name is Cinnamon Hi, my name is Garland Hi, my name is Nutmeg Hi, my name is Yule

You can watch them live during the first half of Super Bowl LIII on THV11.com and our mobile app while they play and interact with some of our on-air talent.

Once the livestream ends, you can apply to adopt one of these sweet babies.

They’ll be adoptable through the Humane Society of Pulaski County. The shelter has an application that must be completed and approved prior to adoption. For the procedures, click here.

The adoption fee is $100. They would prefer that the adopters visit the puppies at the shelter rather than adopt online.

The Humane Society of Pulaski County is located 14600 Colonel Glenn Road in Little Rock, Arkansas. Their phone number is (501) 227-6166.

The mission of HSPC is to rescue, rehabilitate, provide veterinary care, spay/neuter, and find loving homes for Central Arkansas dogs and cats in need.