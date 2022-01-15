Tom Brady surprises young fan who beat brain cancer with Super Bowl tickets

"We certainly hope to be there, but we know you're going to be there," Brady said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Three months ago, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared a special moment with a fan who attended one of his games.

10-year-old Noah Reeb held a sign that read, "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer."

The sign caught the attention of Brady who caught up with the young fan after the game and shared his game hat with him. The boy, overcome with emotions, began to cry after putting the hat on.

Now, as Brady and the Bucs begin their journey to a second straight Super Bowl appearance, the G.O.A.T. is hoping the two can be reunited again.

A video posted on the NFL's Twitter page shows Brady, in a video message to the young fan, inviting him and his family to the Super Bowl.

"We certainly hope to be there, but we know you're going to be there," Brady said.

The Bucs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs.