Warren native and Razorback Treylon Burks looks to get drafted

Former Arkansas Wide Receiver Treylon Burks looks to be the fourth football player drafted out of Warren, Arkansas

Razorback fans recognize the greatness of Arkansas wide receiver and warren native Treylon Burks.

He has the sixth-most receiving yards in school history with 2,399.

Burks will hope to hear his name called tonight at the NFL draft where he's a projected first-round pick.

He was invited to the draft in Las Vegas but decided to stay in Arkansas for the big moment.

In fact, he went fishing and turkey hunting this morning. He plans to be at a watch party in Searcy.

"I don't look at it as being a top prospect or anything I just look like a kid chasing his dream and making his family proud," Burks said.

His coach from Warren High School, Bo Hembree says any team will be lucky to have him.

Treylon Burks spent the day before the #NFLDraft in the most Treylon Burks way possible pic.twitter.com/2G0dhCnrZ0 — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) April 28, 2022

"He has a high character he's a team guy. No matter where he goes he's gonna make the team better. He's just different. He's a country kid who loves to hunt and fish," Hembree said.