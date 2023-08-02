Razorback Nick Smith Jr. back at practice, coach Musselman says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A day after the Razorback men's basketball team took down Kentucky, more good news followed.
In Arkansas men's basketball coach Eric Musselman's press conference on Wednesday, he stated that freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., who has been nursing a right knee injury has returned to practice.
Musselman also said Smith didn't make the trip to Lexington as he was working on some conditioning.
Musselman also said he was optimistic about Smith's return in the future.
The freshman star has struggled with injuries since the beginning of the season. He made his official debut in a Razorback uniform against Troy, which was nearly a month after Arkansas's season-opening game
Smith last played in the game against Bradley in North Little Rock. In his limited appearance this season, the former Charging Wildcat has averaged 12.8 points per game.
The Jacksonville, Arkansas native was a five-star recruit in high school and a McDonald's All-American. He also led the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats to a state championship in 2022.
No word on Smith's exact return date. Up next, the Hogs will host Mississippi State on Saturday at 5 PM and the game will be on ESPNU.