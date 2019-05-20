TULSA, Okla. — Down to their last out, the Arkansas Travelers took the lead on a clutch, two-run hit by Donnie Walton, then scored four more times in the ninth inning for an improbable 8-3 win over the Tulsa Drillers. The victory gave the Travs the win in the series and increases their division lead over the Drillers to 5.5 games. After taking the lead in the third inning, the Travs went hitless until the decisive ninth inning. Penn Murfee in his Travs and Double-A debut picked up the win with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Nabil Crismatt pitched seven strong innings giving up three runs on a pair of homers while striking out eight. Tulsa reliever Marshall Kasowski was saddled with the loss after being charged with the first two runs of the ninth inning.

Moments That Mattered

* Logan Taylor homered in the second to pull the Travs even then added a two out RBI single in the next inning to put Arkansas in front.

* Murfee worked around a leadoff walk in the eighth to keep the Travs within a run.

* Walton's go-ahead hit came on a 2-0 pitch off lefty Michael Boyle. It was immediately preceded by an intentional walk to pinch-hitter Evan White that loaded the bases.

* After Walton's hit, Tulsa made two errors allowing runs to score while Kyle Lewis and Jake Fraley also drove in insurance runs.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Logan Taylor: 2-5, run, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Nabil Crismatt: 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 8 K, 2 HR

* RHP Penn Murfee: Win, 2 IP, BB, 2 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas has won all five series so far this season against the Drillers but still play them seven more times in the first half.

* This was the third win of the year for the Travs when trailing after eight innings, all on the road.

Up Next

Arkansas returns home to start a seven game homestand with the first of three against Northwest Arkansas on Monday night. Right-hander Justin Dunn (3-2, 3.51) makes the start against righty Arnaldo Hernandez (2-0, 0.00). First pitch is set for 7:10 and it is a Moix Monday Pup Day. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.