NLR Charging Wildcats cruise past Bentonville to claim 6A Championship

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The North Little Rock Charging Wildcats claimed the 6A Title over Bentonville on Thursday night in Hot Springs.

The Wildcats were led by 5-star recruit, Razorback commit, and McDonald's All-American Nick Smith Jr. who had 25 points in the game.

Following their 65-47 win, North Little Rock now caps off their championship season 26-3, while Bentonville ends the year 22-9.

Smith delivered on his promise, declaring that he wished to win a state championship before he headed off to Fayetteville to play for the Hogs.