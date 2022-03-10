NLR Charging Wildcats cruise past Bentonville to claim 6A Championship

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The North Little Rock Charging Wildcats claimed the 6A Title over Bentonville on Thursday night in Hot Springs.
The Wildcats were led by 5-star recruit, Razorback commit, and McDonald's All-American Nick Smith Jr. who had 25 points in the game.
Following their 65-47 win, North Little Rock now caps off their championship season 26-3, while Bentonville ends the year 22-9.
Smith delivered on his promise, declaring that he wished to win a state championship before he headed off to Fayetteville to play for the Hogs.
The boys team wasn't the only one that saw success Thursday night either, as the Lady Wildcats also claimed a 6A title over Northside.