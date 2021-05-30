Arkansas brings home first SEC tournament title in program history

The Razorbacks become the third team in the last 10 years to claim both the regular season and tournament championship.

HOOVER, Alabama — For the first time in program history, the Arkansas Razorbacks are the SEC Tournament champions.

The top-seeded Diamond Hogs defeated the No. 2 seed Tennessee xx-xx on Sunday afternoon inside the Hoover Metropolitan Baseball Stadium.

Like they did during the regular season series in Knoxville, the Vols were able to jump on starter Jaxon Wiggins early. They got a two-out double from Jake Rucker in the top of the first that was followed by a Drew Gilbert RBI single.

It was the sole run surrendered by Wiggins, who scattered four hits over three and two-thirds innings, walking one and striking out five. He would get a no decision.

Final line on @jaxonwiggins27:



3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K



Strong outing by the freshman on the biggest stage of his career. pic.twitter.com/PkQ7bv5Cpe — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 30, 2021

The momentum swung in favor of the Hogs in the bottom of the 4th.

With one on an two out, Ryan Costeiu on in relief. Connor Pavolony hit a sharp ball into the 5-6 hole, which was backhanded by Jalen Battles who threw over to a diving Robert Moore. Moore, fully outstretched, was just able to keep his foot on the bag in time to get the fielder's choice and get out of the inning.

The Arkansas bats would come alive in the top of the 5th.

After Cullen Smith walked to start the inning, Casey Opitz singled to put two runners on with no one out.

Then Battles, the defensive hero of the inning before, singled through the right side to plate Smith and tie the game at one.

🗣️ THIS GAME IS TIED! pic.twitter.com/4jRw1MGcMr — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 30, 2021

Zach Gregory followed with an RBI single just inside the line in right to bring in Opitz, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. Matt Goodheart wrapped up the scoring in the inning with a sacrifice fly to left to score Battles.

Battles added a solo shot in the of the 7th inning to extend the Arkansas lead to 4-1.

JALEN BATTLES TO THE MOON!!! pic.twitter.com/Tar7BwVq0i — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 30, 2021

SEC Pitcher of the Year Kevin Kopps came on in the bottom half of the inning for another extended outing.

After giving up a solo home run to the first batter he faced, Kopps settled in, sandwiching a single between two strike outs and a pop out.

The Razorbacks went back to work in the top of the 8th. After getting the first two runners on, Robert Moore picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice before Cullen Smith launched a two-run home run over the fence in right field. Smith's third home run of the tournament gave Arkansas a 7-2 advantage.

CULLEN SMITH DID IT AGAIN!!! pic.twitter.com/MiWnl7pK9l — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 30, 2021

That would be the final score as Kopps worked around a two-out pinch hit single to get Liam Spence on a fly out to center to end the game.

HOGS WIN THE SEC TITLE! pic.twitter.com/krT9WQPRwq — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 30, 2021