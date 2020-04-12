No. 16 Arkansas Wins Big, Downs ULM, 103-50

Arkansas’ 53-point win was its largest margin of victory since the Hogs beat Northwestern State last season by 60.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 16 Arkansas (4-1, 0-0) got back into the win column on Thursday night, routing Louisiana Monroe (0-1, 0-0) 103-50 inside Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas’ 53-point win was its largest margin of victory since the Hogs beat Northwestern State last season by 60. It was also Arkansas’ first time over the century mark this season, and the sixth time reaching triple digits in the Neighbors’ era.

A balanced Hog offense, that featured six different players in double figures, was led by redshirt senior guard Destiny Slocum, who scored a game-high 18 points. Slocum also pitched in with three assists and three rebounds. Redshirt sophomore Erynn Barnum had a career night against the Warhawks, going for 17 points, the most she’s ever scored in the Red & White. She also pulled down a season-high eight rebounds.

TURNING POINT

The Hogs got down 4-0 early in the game, missing their first five shots. From there though, the foot hit the gas pedal, as Arkansas went on a 16-0 first quarter run and never looked back.

The first quarter would end with Arkansas up 31-9, as the Hogs got big contributions from Slocum (10 points), redshirt senior guard Chelsea Dungee (nine points) and sophomore guard Marquesha Davis (six points).

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Senior forward Taylah Thomas once again led the Hogs in rebounding, pulling down eight boards.

Dungee, Amber Ramirez and Makayla Daniels all got into double figures once again, going for 15, 11 and 11 points, respectively.

Daniels led Arkansas in assists, dishing four of them.

Davis also got back into double figures, scoring 15 points. She also had three steals, a team high.

Freshman forward Destinee McGhee showed well in extended minutes, scoring a career-best six points while snaring three rebounds.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Hogs are set to host the defending National Champions, as No. 4 Baylor is set to come to Fayetteville for the 2020 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. That game will air on ESPN2, and will tip at 5 p.m. this Sunday.

