No. 16 Arkansas women rally to edge Auburn 74-69

AUBURN, Ala. — Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum scored 16 points apiece and No. 16 Arkansas hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to rally for a 74-69 win over Auburn.

Makayla Daniels sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a triple by Amber Ramirez on consecutive possessions to put the Razorbacks on top with 3:52 to play.

After the Tigers got two free throws, Slocum scored four straight points as Auburn faded, missing its last seven shots and committing three turnovers. Unique Thompson scored 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Tigers. Although her senior night was spoiled, Thompson’s 57th double-doubled moved her into a tie for eighth in SEC history.

