FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 16 Arkansas Soccer (7-1-1, 1-0-0 SEC) shutout Alabama (5-3-1, 0-1-0) in its SEC opener on Sunday afternoon at Razorback Field, 1-0. It’s the sixth-straight shutout for the Hog defense and the 14th win in 16 matches at home over the past two seasons.

The Run of Play

The Razorbacks were on the attack early with Anna Podojil notching her team-leading sixth goal of the season in the 7th minute. In the 23rd minute, Tori Cannata intercepted a pass back to the Crimson Tide ‘keeper but her lefty shot went wide right.

The Hogs would go to the locker room with the one goal lead, but trailing in shots, 11-4, with Alabama controlling possession for much of the half.

In the second half, Razorback goalie Katie Lund came up with a big save on a shot by Casey Wertz after she got loose on a Crimson Tide breakaway in the 62nd-minute. Wertz had another opportunity near the goal in the 89th-minute but Haley VanFossen was able to knock it away for a corner.

How It Happened

Marissa Kinsey played Parker Goins into space as she made a run down the left flank. Goins then served in a cross that found Podojil streaking to the back post and the freshman was able to put it to the back of the net.

Hear It From Coach Hale

“We won. Winning is hard, especially in the SEC. Three points is important, and we found a way to win. We’ll watch film and look for some things we did well and some things we need to work on.”

Next Up

The Razorbacks will face No. 17 Vanderbilt in Fayetteville for a top 25 showdown on Thursday, Sept. 26. First kick is slated for 7 p.m. CT.

