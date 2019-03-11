SEARCY, Ark — No. 18 Harding rushed for 558 yards and seven touchdowns and had four interceptions defensively in a 56-20 Great American Conference victory on Senior Day at First Security Stadium.



The victory was Harding's eighth straight, tying the fourth-longest winning streak in program history, and moved the Bisons to 8-1 overall and in the GAC. It was also Harding's eighth straight home win and eighth straight victory over East Central, who fell to 1-8 overall and in the GAC.



Harding had 341 rushing yards and five rushing TD in the first half. Junior quarterback Preston Paden rushed for a career-high 135 yards on 10 carries and scored on an 83-yard run, the longest run ever by a Harding quarterback.



Junior Cole Chancey rushed for 116 yards and two TD. Chancey went over 1,000 rushing yards for the season for the second time in his career becoming only the fifth Harding player with two 1,000-yard seasons.



Sophomore Malik Mathews (10 yards) and junior Taylor Bissell (15 yards) also scored rushing TD in the first half.



The Bisons's defense also scored before halftime. Senior safety Jacory Nichols intercepted two passes and took the second one back 47 yards for a TD. It was Harding's fifth defensive TD of the season and the second for Nichols. He became only the third Harding player with two interception returns for TD in a season, joining Rob Stroud (1996) and Jasper Bodiford (2011).



Harding's two second-half TD both came from backup fullbacks. Jesse Honnas scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter, and Caleb Danner scored his first collegiate TD on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.



Harding's 558 rushing yards were the most ever by the Bisons in a home game and third all-time. The school record of 566 came at Southern Arkansas in 2015. It was the 19th time in program history that Harding rushed for more than 400 yards and seven or more TD.



In addition to Nichols's two interceptions, V'Onte Williams and Nathaniel Wallace also picked off passes for the Bisons. Williams's interception was the 10th of his career and Wallace's was his first.



East Central running back Ontario Douglas entered the game averaging over 120 rushing yards per game but had only 65 against the Bisons with 29 yards coming on one play.



The Tigers had two quarterback combine to complete only 11 of 30 passes for 156 yards.



Harding plays its final two regular season games on the road, beginning next Saturday at Southeastern Oklahoma. The Savage Storm is 1-8 after suffering a 38-20 loss to Arkansas Tech Saturday in Russellville.