Sophomore Hannah McEwen went 4-for-4 at the plate on Friday night (April 19), as No.19 Arkansas needed only five innings to defeat No.9 LSU, 11-1. McEwen recorded four singles in the victory, driving in three runs as the Razorbacks recorded their eighth consecutive win.

McEwen was a part of an offense that scored seven runs in the first inning alone, the most in a single inning by the Razorbacks this season. It’s the second time this season McEwen recorded a four-hit performance and the 14th time she finished with multiple hits.

Arkansas (34-14, 8-9) rolled into the bottom of the inning already trailing by one, but the Razorback bats came live quickly and early, taking the lead with a home run by senior Ashley Diaz to go ahead, 2-1.

Diaz sparked a rally that included runs scored by Kayla Green, Sydney Parr, Haydi Bugarin, Nicole Duncan, and Keely Edwards.

The lineup stayed hot throughout the night, as four more Hogs scored when Arkansas batted around for the second time in three innings. Sophomore Danielle Gibson connected on the 1-1 pitch and sent it over the right-field wall for her 11th home run of the season.

After allowing the single run in the first, junior Autumn Storms and the Razorback defense held strong, keeping LSU scoreless. In fact, not a single Tiger would make it safely to third base for the remainder of the contest.

Notables

Hannah McEwen reached based for the 44th time this season and extended her on-base streak to 10 games.

Nicole Duncan was hit-by-pitch for the 16th time this season, tying the single-season record of 16.

The win marks the first time in the series history that Arkansas has defeated LSU in back-to-back meetings.

Arkansas’ 11 runs was the most by an LSU opponent since 2014.

