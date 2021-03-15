No. 19 Razorbacks to host Liberty Tuesday night

Arkansas swept No. 20 South Carolina, 4-1, 7-5 (10 innings) and 3-2 this past weekend in Columbia.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Fresh after its first three-game series sweep of an SEC opponent on the road since 2009, the No. 19 Arkansas (20-2, 3-0 SEC) softball team returns home to host Liberty for a single non-conference game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Dorian Craft (analyst) on the call.

Last Time Out

Arkansas swept No. 20 South Carolina, 4-1, 7-5 (10 innings) and 3-2 this past weekend in Columbia. The Hogs scored all but one of their 14 runs via the longball with infielder Braxton Burnside’s four taters leading the charge. She hit a pair of homers in Arkansas’ 10-inning win on Saturday, including the go-ahead two-run shot in the top of the 10th. She hit another two-run shot in the first inning on Sunday, propelling the team to a 3-2 victory. Outfielder Linnie Malkin also hit a pair of homers in the series. Pitcher Mary Haff was outstanding once again, going 2-0 with a save. She went 7.0 innings and struck out 10 in the 4-1 win on Friday and pitched 5.0 innings out of the pen on Saturday, allowing one run with four strikeouts while picking up the win. She finished the weekend retiring all eight batters she faced in 2.2 innings of relief and earned a save.

Bogle Bombers

The Razorbacks have been on a power surge to begin the season, totaling 53 home runs over their first 22 games to lead the SEC and rank second nationally. Burnside leads the team with 15 homers, which is tops in the SEC and ranks second in the country behind Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo (19). Malkin and infielder Danielle Gibson each rank fifth in the SEC and 13th in the country with nine. Nine-hole hitter Keely Huffine has provided pop from the bottom of the order, hitting four home runs.

Going Streaking

Arkansas is currently on a program-best 19 game winning streak, besting the previous record of 12 set by the 1999 and 2008 teams. The 19-game streak is the second longest active streak in the country behind Oklahoma (28). Over the streak, the Razorbacks are hitting .303 as a team with 45 home runs while scoring an average of 7.1 runs per game. The Razorbacks are surrendering an ERA of just 1.91. Arkansas’ 20-2 start to 2021 is the best start to a season in program history.

Brax Bombs



Burnside’s 15 home runs this season are already tied for second-most in a single season in program history alongside Devon Wallace (2012) and Jessica Bachkora (2010). The Paragould, Ark. native is two homers away from tying Nicole Schroeder (2017) for the program’s top single-season mark.

#HogHits

Haff leads the nation with 12 wins and ranks 12th in strikeouts (92) and 13th in shutouts (3). Haff’s career ERA of 1.56 is currently the best mark in program history.

Gibson leads the team in batting average (.434), hits (36) and is second in RBI (31). She is second in the conference and third in the country with nine doubles and was 5-for-5 with a pair of two baggers in game two of the series at South Carolina.

In addition to ranking second in the country in homers, the Razorbacks also rank third in walks, drawing 94.

Opposition Position