No. 20 Arkansas’ big run flusters No. 6 Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Freshman Jaylin Williams scored 10 of his season-high 13 points during a decisive run and No. 20 Arkansas beat sixth-ranked Alabama 81-66.
It was the Razorbacks’ first win at home over a ranked team in three years. Williams keyed the 17-2 run that turned a six-point deficit into a nine-point lead with less than 10 minutes to play.
He was one of five Arkansas players to finish in double figures for Arkansas (18-5, 10-4 Southeastern Conference). Justin Smith scored 11, Alabama (18-6, 13-2) managed only the two points during that stretch, a John Petty Jr. jumper, for a span of 8:53.
2/24/2021 10:26:40 PM (GMT -6:00)