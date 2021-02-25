No. 20 Arkansas’ big run flusters No. 6 Alabama

Freshman Jaylin Williams scored 10 of his season-high 13 points during a decisive run and No. 20 Arkansas beat sixth-ranked Alabama 81-66.

It was the Razorbacks’ first win at home over a ranked team in three years. Williams keyed the 17-2 run that turned a six-point deficit into a nine-point lead with less than 10 minutes to play.

He was one of five Arkansas players to finish in double figures for Arkansas (18-5, 10-4 Southeastern Conference). Justin Smith scored 11, Alabama (18-6, 13-2) managed only the two points during that stretch, a John Petty Jr. jumper, for a span of 8:53.

