FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 20 Arkansas (12-1) finished its nonconference schedule strong on Sunday afternoon, beating UT Martin (4-7), 96-46, in the last game of the decade. The Hogs have now won seven straight heading into conference play, the longest winning streak for the Hogs since the fall of 2016. Defensively, Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad had very active hands, recording 18 steals, the most since the Hogs posted 20 against Oral Roberts back in 2013 (11/13/13).

Alexis Tolefree once again led the way for the Razorbacks, going for a career-best 23 points against the Skyhawks. The senior guard did most of her damage from beyond the arc, going six of 12 from deep. Three others joined Tolefree in double-figures, as Chelsea Dungee went for 16, Amber Ramirez went for 14 and A’Tyanna Gaulden went for 12.

TURNING POINT

The Razorbacks led by 10 after the first quarter, but went on a quick 12-0 run early in the second quarter to put the game away. Though the Skyhawks would get the first points of the second period, Arkansas would get the next 12 straight to make it a 33-13 game with 7:19 to play in the second.

Four different Hogs scored on the run: Gaulden (4), Ramirez (3), Dungee (3) and Taylah Thomas (2).

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Tolefree has now scored 20 or more points in four of her last five outings. Her six treys matched a career-high.

Thomas led the Hogs in rebounding, pulling down nine boards against the Skyhawks.

Gaulden continues to light it up off the bench, as she reached double-figures for the fourth straight contest.

Makayla Daniels distributed the ball well, going for a career-high six assists.

Kiara Williams played her best game of the season, going for a season-high eight points to go along with two blocks.

Freshman center Destinee Oberg made her Razorback debut, playing just over four minutes, recording her first-career block.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Razorbacks are set to open up conference play on Thursday, as No. 11 Texas A&M comes to Bud Walton Arena. Tip-off is set for 8:05 p.m., and the game will be available on SECN+ and will also be featured on SEC Network’s whiparound coverage.

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.