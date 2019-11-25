BERKELEY, Calif. — No. 20 Arkansas Women’s Basketball dropped its first game of the season at Cal, losing a tightly contested game, 84-80. The Hogs held a one point lead with just under four to go in the final quarter, but Cal would pull it out late.

Redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee was excellent again, going for 24 points on seven of 18 shooting. Dungee was great from the line, going a perfect nine of nine at the stripe.

TURNING POINT

Arkansas closed hard in the final four minutes of the game, coming to a head when Alexis Tolefree dropped off a gorgeous pass to Erynn Barnum, who would finish while getting fouled. Barnum would miss the free throw, but Cal’s lead would be just one, standing at 77-76 with 3:38 to go in the game. Tolefree would hit a runner to put the Hogs up 78-77, but Cal would respond with a 5-0 run to push the lead back out to four.

Tolefree would come up clutch again, getting to the rack to make it 82-80 with :38 seconds to go, and that was as close as the Razorbacks would get. On the next possession, there was a scrum for a loose ball, but the possession arrow pointed towards Cal. Cal would put the game away at the line from there, going on to win 84-80.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Dungee scored 20+ for the second straight game, and for the 23rd time in her Arkansas career.

Taylah Thomas was great down low for the Hogs, going for 16 points and eight rebounds in 37 minutes played.

Both Amber Ramirez and Alexis Tolefree reached double-figures for the Hogs, going for 15 and 11 points, respectively.

A’Tyanna Gaulden distributed the ball well against Cal, going for a career-high six assists.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Razorbacks are headed to the Bahamas, where they will take part in the Bahamas Hoopfest. Game one will see Arkansas take on Fordham. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 29.

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.