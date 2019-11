FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee and Makayla Daniels scored 21 points apiece and No. 20 Arkansas cruised to a 91-60 win over Belmont, completing a perfect season-opening homestand. Alex Tolefree added 20 points for the Razorbacks, who had the game wrapped up early, leading 55-22 at the half.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

11/20/2019 9:22:02 PM (GMT -6:00)