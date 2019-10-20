SEARCY, Ark. — Harding's offense eclipsed 500 total yards for the second straight game and defeated Southwestern Oklahoma 45-14 Saturday in front of a packed First Security Stadium Homecoming crowd.



The win extended several streaks for No. 21 Harding, now 6-1 overall and in the Great American Conference. The Bisons won their sixth straight overall, their sixth straight over Southwestern Oklahoma, and their sixth straight on Homecoming. The Bulldogs lost their fifth straight and fell to 2-5.



Harding scored the first 45 points of the game with two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters. Junior slot back Tristan Tucker, who had a team-high 97 rushing yards in the game, scored the first TD on a 37-yard run.



Junior fullback Cole Chancey scored twice on runs of 1 and 3 yards, sandwiched around a 42-yard Grant Ennis field goal. Chancey's second score gave the Bisons a 24-0 lead with 3:41 left in the second quarter.



Chancey rushed for 90 yards on 15 carries and became only the third Harding player and sixth GAC player with more than 3,000 rushing yards in a career. He has 3,073 rushing yards and 35 rushing TD, moving past Alan Dixon (1970-73) into second place on Harding's career rushing TD list.



Harding finished off the first half with a 26-yard TD pass from quarterback Preston Paden to slot back Taylor Bissell. The score came with 42 seconds left before halftime and gave the Bisons a 31-0 halftime lead.



Harding scored twice in the third quarter. Backup quarterback Robert Wilcke's 1-yard TD run was the first of his Bison career. Harding's defense then added its fourth TD of the season. Linebacker Deandre McGill forced a fumble from Southwestern quarterback Tyler Marr, and defensive back Segun Olubi returned it 35 yards for a TD.



Southwestern's two touchdowns came on throws of 37 yards and 20 yards in the fourth quarter.



Harding's defense limited Southwestern to only 59 rushing yards and 280 total yards. The squad had four sacks, the fumble returned for a TD and an interception by Ahmad Butler.



Harding plays its fourth of six straight games against Oklahoma schools next Saturday when it travels to Alva to meet Northwestern Oklahoma. The Rangers are 2-5 and lost 21-14 to Arkansas Tech Saturday in Russellville.