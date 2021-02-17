x
No. 24 Arkansas tops Florida 75-64 for 7th straight SEC win

Davonte Davis led four Arkansas players in double figures with 18 points, propelling the No. 24 Razorbacks over Florida 75-64.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Davonte Davis led four Arkansas players in double figures with 18 points, propelling the No. 24 Razorbacks over Florida 75-64. 

Arkansas entered the Top 25 on Monday for the first time since 2018 and has won seven straight league games. 

Florida turned a 15-point, second-half deficit into a lead with 4:40 left after Tyree Appleby’s lay-up. 

Davis and Jalen Tate made back-to-back buckets, Justin Smith blocked Anthony Duruji at the rim and Moses Moody made a pair of free throws to push Arkansas back ahead by two possessions with less than 1:30 left.

