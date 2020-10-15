No. 3 Razorback soccer set for top-15 battle with No. 15 South Carolina

It will be a rematch of the 2019 SEC Tournament title game and will feature the top teams from the Western and Eastern Divisions.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — No. 3 Razorback Soccer (4-0) is back in Fayetteville for it’s second-straight top-15 matchup at home on Friday, Oct. 16, this time against the No. 15 South Carolina Gamecocks (3-1-0). It will be a rematch of the 2019 SEC Tournament title game and will feature the top teams from the Western and Eastern Divisions. The Razorbacks and Gamecocks have combined for three of the last four SEC regular season titles and this game will be the fourth ranked matchup in six meetings between the two squads since 2016.

First kick at Razorback Field is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and attendance will be limited to season ticket holders, those on player pass lists and a limited number of students.

Match 5 Info

Opponent: No. 15 South Carolina Gamecocks

Date: Friday, Oct. 16

First Kick: 7 p.m. CT

Live Stats: bit.ly/378ecRE

Live Stream: es.pn/342CyKK

Scouting the Gamecocks

South Carolina is coming off a 2-1 double OT victory at Vanderbilt on Oct. 11 for the Gamecocks’ first overtime victory since 2017. Senior Ryan Gareis was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week after netting the opening goal against the Commodores and drawing the PK that led to the game-winning goal in Nashville.

The Gamecocks are led by freshman forward Catherine Barry who comes into Friday with three goals. South Carolina has scored five of their seven goals this season in the second half.

Last Time Out

The Razorbacks improved their record to 4-0 with a 2-1 overtime road victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday, Oct. 11. Kayla McKeon put Arkansas on the board after she headed in a Nayeli Perez corner in the 27th-minute. It was McKeon’s second goal in as many games.

After Alabama evened the scoring just before half, the two teams couldn’t find the back of the net in the ensuing 45 minutes. However, just 18 seconds into overtime freshman Razorback Ava Tankersley netted the second goal of her career to give Arkansas the win. Tankersley has recorded a point in three of the Razorbacks’ first four matches and she was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for her efforts.

Quick Kicks

>> The Razorbacks are 4-15-3 all-time against South Carolina since the first meeting in 1995. Two of Arkansas’ four losses last season came at the hands of the Gamecocks, including a 1-0 loss in the SEC Tournament championship game.

>> 21 of the 22 matches in the series history have been decided by two or less goals. The last three meetings between Arkansas and South Carolina have all been 1-0 scores.

>> This will be the fourth ranked matchup in six meetings between the two squads since 2016.

>> The Razorbacks are coming off a 2-1 OT victory at Alabama on Oct. 11. Freshman Ava Tankersley netted the game-winning goal just 18 seconds into extra time and was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week. It was Tankersley’s second goal of her career and she now has a point in three of her first four collegiate matches.

>> Arkansas remained at No. 3 in the United Soccer Coaches poll released on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The No. 3 ranking continues to be an all-time program high that was set on Oct. 6. The Razorbacks have been ranked in all four polls released this season.

>> Since Colby Hale became head coach in 2012, the Razorbacks have won 59 out of their 86 home games and are 20-1-2 the past three seasons.

>> The Razorbacks raked in SEC postseason awards in 2019 with head coach Colby Hale taking SEC Coach of the Year, senior Haley VanFossen winning SEC Defender of the Year and Anna Podojil being named SEC Freshman of the Year. All three were program firsts.

>> Parker Goins and Taylor Malham joined Podojil and VanFossen on the All-SEC First Team. It was just the second time in school history that Arkansas put four on the first team in one season.