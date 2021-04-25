No. 6 Arkansas falls to No. 19 Missouri on Senior Day

For the second straight day the Razorbacks' offense was held to just two hits, a solo home run by Kayla Green in the 2nd inning followed by a single by Aly Manzo

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — No. 19 Missouri handed No. 6 Arkansas back-to-back losses for the first time all season, as it won game two of a three-game series, 10-1, at Bogle Park on Sunday afternoon. Seniors Kayla Green and Aly Manzo recorded the Razorbacks’ (37-7, 16-4 SEC) only two hits of the day.

How it Happened

Missouri (34-10, 12-5 SEC) scored first in the top of the second inning on a solo home run, and Arkansas evened the score in the bottom half of the inning on catcher Green’s solo home run to left, her 11th of the season.

The Tigers added another single tally in the third and never looked back, scoring a single run in the fourth before striking for five in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Jenna Bloom (8-2) worked the first 4.0 innings allowing three earned runs on seven hits with a strikeout. Freshmen arms Allie Light and Lauren Howell combined to finish the final 3.0 frames and allowed seven runs, however, only three were earned. Laurin Krings (7-2) picked up the win in relief for Mizzou, tossing 5.1 hitless innings with five strikeouts.

The Tigers outhit Arkansas, 11-2, with Manzo singling in the second to record the team’s only other hit. Infielder Hannah Gammill and designated player Linnie Malkin also reached on a walk and a hit by pitch, respectively.

Before the game, the Razorbacks honored their nine seniors: Braxton Burnside, Nicole Duncan, Lauren Graves, Kayla Green, Keely Huffine, Ryan Jackson, Aly Manzo, Autumn Storms and Sydney Parr (graduated in 2020).