No. 6 Arkansas Handles Manhattan 8-0, Advances to Winner’s Bracket

Behind a five-run outburst in the fifth inning, the No. 6 Arkansas softball team downed Manhattan 8-0.

How it Happened

Outfielder Aly Manzo shot a two out base knock to left, plating designated player Linnie Malkin in the bottom of the second to open the Hogs scoring efforts. Infielder Hannah Gammill lofted a sacrifice fly to right and Malkin drove in a run with her second single in the third, taking a 3-0 lead.

The Razorbacks took advantage of free baserunners to notch a run-rule victory in five innings. After outfielder Hannah McEwen doubled, infielder Braxton Burnside singled and infield Danielle Gibson reached on a hit by pitch, Malkin drew and free pass and pinch runner Audrie LaValley scored on a wild pitch, increasing Arkansas’ advantage to 5-0.

Manzo walked to plate another run and outfielder Ryan Jackson lined a doubled down the left field line, driving in two runs and ending the game early.

Pitcher Mary Haff (24-6) coasted inside the circle, firing her fifth complete game shutout of the season. The redshirt junior allowed just two hits and one walk with five strikeouts. The Jaspers’ Nicole Williams (13-3) went 4.1 innings yielding five earned runs on seven hits and one walk.

Malkin, Manzo and Jackson each recorded two RBI, while Malkin and McEwen led the team with two hits each. The Razorbacks did not strike out and registered eight hits and four walks.

Infielder Lauren Rende leadoff single to third and outfielder Emma Kindblom's base hit to right in the third were the Jaspers only two hits.

The Razorbacks won the program’s first run-rule NCAA Tournament game and improved to 2-0 all-time against the Jaspers.

Up Next

Arkansas moves to the winner’s bracket and awaits a matchup against either Stanford or South Dakota State at 1 p.m. tomorrow, May 22. TV assignments will be announced later.

