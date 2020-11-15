No. 6 Florida thumps Hogs 63-35

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kyle Trask extended his school record for consecutive games with at least four touchdown passes to six and No. 6 Florida overwhelmed Arkansas 63-35 on Saturday night in the Swamp. Trask threw for 356 yards and six scores against the Razorbacks, who were without coach Sam Pittman and without much of a chance by halftime. It was the second time this season Trask tossed six TDs in a game. Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks was booed in his return to Florida Field and unable to do much to steal the spotlight from Trask.