No. 6 Soccer Advances To SEC Tournament Semifinals With 4-3 Win Over Auburn

No. 6 and top seeded Razorback Soccer (8-1) downed the No. 15 Auburn Tigers (4-4-2) on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

No. 6 and top seeded Razorback Soccer (8-1) downed the No. 15 Auburn Tigers (4-4-2) on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. After putting away four goals in the first 22 minutes, Arkansas held on for a 4-3 victory following three goals in the second half by Auburn.

5⃣ straight trips to the semis. pic.twitter.com/mVQNPD1k6P — Razorback Soccer (@RazorbackSoccer) November 18, 2020

The Razorbacks advance to their fifth-straight appearance in the semifinals and eighth overall. Arkansas netted four goals in Orange Beach for just the third match in their last eight appearances since 2012.

The Hogs have won six-straight matches against Auburn, the longest in the all-time series, and are now 3-0 against the Tigers at the SEC Tournament.

How It Happened

>> Haley VanFossen sent in a corner in the 8th-minute that Kayla McKeon was able to get her head on. Her initial shot was deflected but the ball fell to her feet and she was able to send in the rebound with her right foot.

>> After a Razorback penalty kick was turned away, Taylor Malham sent in the follow up just six minutes later.

>> Malham headed another VanFossen corner across the goal that found Anna Podojil. Podojil headed one back across the face of the goal and Reagan Swindall used her leg to deflect a ball to the back of the net in the 18th minute.

>> After the Tiger defense was able to deflect a pair of shots from Swindall and Parker Goins, McKeon collected the loose ball in the 22nd-minute and sent a left footed shot to the upper corner.

>> Mallory Mooney’s shot was deflected but spun over a Razorback defender following a Tigers goal kick just four minutes into the second half.

>> Sydney Richards sent a ball through a crowded box towards the back post and found the back of the net at the 52nd-minute mark for the second Tigers goal.

>> With just four minutes to play, the Razorbacks were called for a hand ball just outside of the box on the left flank. Auburn midfielder Anna Haddock put a strike to the near post for the last goal of a high-scoring match.

Next Up

The Razorbacks will face the winner of Missouri/South Carolina on Thursday, Nov. 19 in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. First kick in Orange Beach is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcasted on SEC Network.

For more information on Razorback Soccer, follow @RazorbackSoccer on Twitter.