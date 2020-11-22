No. 6 soccer falls to Vanderbilt in SEC tournament final

The five-straight trips to the final is the longest streak in conference history since the Florida Gators reached the title game from 1996-2004.

No. 6 Arkansas Soccer (9-2, 7-1 SEC) fell in the SEC Tournament title game to the Vanderbilt Commodores (8-4, 4-4 SEC) on Sunday afternoon, 3-1. The Razorbacks were making their fifth-straight appearance in the championship match and looking for the first tournament title in school history.

How It Happened

>> Anna Podojil made a run down the left flank and put in a cross to the box just 46 seconds into the match. Parker Goins’ touch was deflected by a Commodore defender, but Kayla McKeon sent the rebound to the bottom left corner.

>> After a Razorback penalty, Kimya Raietparvar converted on the PK to tie up the match at the two-minute mark.

>> Raegan Kelley put away a header at the top of the six-yard box off a cross from Leila Azari two minutes later for a 2-1 Vanderbilt lead.

>> The Commodores sent in a long throw to the middle of the box and Abi Brighton was able to collect the rebound off the Arkansas clearance. Her strike from the top of the box hit the crossbar and bounced straight down as Vandy led 3-1.

All-Tournament Team

>> The Razorbacks put three on the SEC All-Tournament team for the fifth year in-a-row.

>> Kayla McKeon was named to the All-Tournament team for the third time (2016, ’18) in her career. She netted three goals, two coming in Arkansas’ quarterfinal win over Auburn, and dished out an assist against South Carolina.

>> Taylor Malham is making her second appearance (2017) on the All-Tournament team. She had a goal and assist against Auburn and played the full 90 in the semifinals against South Carolina.