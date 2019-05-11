FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sixth-ranked Arkansas Soccer (14-2-2, 8-1-1) is in Orange Beach, Ala. for its 13th-appearance in the SEC Tournament. The Razorbacks have advanced to the tournament finals the last three seasons under head coach Colby Hale, the winningest coach in program history with 96 wins. The top-seeded Hogs had a bye in the first round and will face the Ole Miss Rebels (10-6-3, 3-4-3) on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m. CT after the Rebels defeated Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon, 2-1.

After giving up an equalizer in the 89th-minute via a penalty kick in the first round of the tournament against Mississippi State, Ole Miss quickly responded with the game-winner off the boot of Gabby Little less than a minute later.

Junior midfielder Channing Foster is the only Rebel with double digit (10) goals and 20-plus points (23) on the season. Arkansas’ 3-0 win over Ole Miss to open the month of October began the Razorbacks seven-match unbeaten streak.

Last Time Out

The Razorbacks downed Tennessee 3-1 on the road, securing their first SEC title in program history on Oct. 31. The win ensured Arkansas the top seed in the tournament and gave the Hogs a first-round bye to the quarterfinals.

Quick Kicks

>>This is Arkansas’ 13th-appearance in the SEC Tournament in program history, including its fourth-straight under head coach Colby Hale. The Razorbacks have made three-straight trips to the title game.

>> The Razorbacks secured the programs first SEC title, regular season or tournament, with a 3-1 win at Tennessee on Thurs., Oct. 31. Arkansas’ eight conference wins matched a program record for a single season.

>> Hale was named SEC Coach of the Year on Nov. 3 by the conference after guiding Arkansas to its highest ranking in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

>> Haley VanFossen and Anna Podojil became the first Razorbacks in school history to win SEC Co-Defender of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year, respectively.

>> VanFossen and Podojil were joined by Parker Goins and Taylor Malham on the All-SEC First Team. Four Razorbacks making the first team is the most since 1993, the only other occurrence in school history. VanFossen is just the third player to make the first team in back-to-back seasons.

>> Bryana Hunter and Katie Lund were also named to the All-SEC Second Team, anchoring a defense that has the conference’s best goals-against-average (0.376) this season.

>> Since the start of October, the Razorbacks are 6-0-1 and have outscored opponents 25-4.

>> Anna Podojil (12), Parker Goins (nine), Stefani Doyle (eight) and Taylor Malham (seven) have scored 36 of Arkansas’ 54 goals this season. The 54 goals by the Razorbacks leads the conference and ranks third nationally.

>> Arkansas also leads the conference with 166 points, 58 assists and a scoring offense averaging three goals per game. The Razorbacks rank in the top four nationally in all three categories.

>> Razorback ‘keeper Katie Lund leads the conference in both save percentage (.881) and goals-against-average (.393).