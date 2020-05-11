No. 7 Soccer At Mississippi State For Regular Season Finale

Arkansas’ win over No. 15 Auburn on Oct. 30 clinched at least a share of the SEC West Division and the Razorbacks hold the head-to-head tie-breaker with Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Seventh-ranked Arkansas Soccer (6-1) is set for its regular season finale at Mississippi State (2-2-3) on Friday, Nov. 6. Arkansas’ win over No. 15 Auburn on Oct. 30 clinched at least a share of the SEC West Division and the Razorbacks hold the head-to-head tie-breaker with Texas A&M, ensuring a top-two seed at the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Ala.

Due to the cancellation of the Georgia-Missouri match originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6, standings will now be determined by points per game.

Game 8 Info

Opponent: Mississippi State Bulldogs

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

First Kick: 6:00 p.m. CT

Live Stats: bit.ly/3jUtPz7

Stream: es.pn/3eDhJJL

Scouting the Bulldogs

Mississippi State is coming off a 2-0 loss at No. 9 South Carolina on Friday, Oct. 30, however, the Bulldogs haven’t suffered a loss at home this season.

Mississippi State is led by Onyi Echegini and Monigo Karnley who each have two goals to their name and have combined for nine points this season. Maddy Anderson has gotten the start in goal for all seven matches and has racked up 30 saves.

Last Time Out

Parker Goins and Anna Podojil netted goals in the opening 20 minutes as the Razorbacks downed No. 15 Auburn on Oct. 30, 2-1. Podojil recorded her team-leading fourth goal while it was goal number three for Goins. The win was Arkansas’ fifth-straight victory over the Tigers, the longest streak in the all-time series with Auburn, and clinched at least a share of the SEC West Division title.

Quick Kicks

>> The Razorbacks lead the series with Mississippi State 21-3-1 and have outscored the Bulldogs 58-15 in the all-time series.

>> Last year’s 6-1 win in Fayetteville was the largest margin of victory against MSU since an 8-0 win in 1999.

>> Arkansas clinched at least a share of the SEC West Division in its win over No. 15 Auburn on Oct. 30 and is guaranteed a top-two seed at the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Ala. The win marked the third division title in Razorback history.

>> Anna Podojil was named to the TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week on Nov. 3 after netting a goal and dishing out an assist in Arkansas’ 2-1 win over No. 15 Auburn.

>> Arkansas raked in SEC postseason awards in 2019 with head coach Colby Hale taking SEC Coach of the Year, senior Haley VanFossen winning SEC Defender of the Year and Anna Podojil being named SEC Freshman of the Year. All three were program firsts.

>> Parker Goins and Taylor Malham joined Podojil and VanFossen on the All-SEC First Team. It was just the second time in school history that Arkansas put four on the first team in one season.