No. 7 soccer hosts No. 15 Auburn in another top-15 battle

Last year’s 5-0 victory against the Tigers was the largest margin of victory for the Hogs since the first meeting between the two squads in 1993.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Seventh-ranked Arkansas Soccer (5-1) returns to Razorback Field for its home finale against the No. 15 Auburn Tigers (2-0-2) on Friday, Oct. 30. The Razorbacks are currently on their longest winning streak in the all-time series against Auburn with four-straight wins.

Last year’s 5-0 victory against the Tigers was the largest margin of victory for the Hogs since the first meeting between the two squads in 1993. Arkansas is 5-3 against Auburn since head coach Colby Hale took over the program in 2012.

Game 7 Info

Opponent: No. 15 Auburn Tigers

Date: Friday, Oct. 30

First Kick: 6:30 p.m. CT

Live Stats: bit.ly/3mwomQF

Live Stream: es.pn/34DZpwF

Scouting the Tigers

Auburn is coming off a 1-1 double-overtime tie with the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 24. The Tigers are led by sophomore forward Sydney Richards who has netted half of the Tigers’ goals this season. Freshman ‘keeper Maddie Prohaska leads the conference in goal with a 0.933 save percentage and just a 0.328 goals-against-average.

Last Time Out

The Razorbacks won their third-straight road match in Oxford, Miss. by downing Ole Miss, 2-1. Arkansas’ goals from Kayla McKeon and Nayeli Perez both came in the first half. It was McKeon’s third goal of the season which is tied for the team lead while Perez netted her first of the season.

Quick Kicks

>> The Razorbacks are 10-15-2 all-time against the Tigers but Arkansas is currently riding its longest winning streak in the all-time series with four straight wins. The Hogs have outscored Auburn 13-2 over the four-match stretch.

>> Last year’s 5-0 win at Auburn was the largest margin of victory against the Tigers since an 8-0 win in 1993. Arkansas is 5-3 against the Tigers under head coach Colby Hale.

>> Arkansas stayed put at the No. 7 spot in the United Soccer Coaches poll released on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Auburn dropped just one spot to No. 15, making this week’s match the third-straight top-15 battle this season at Razorback Field.

>> The Hogs are 20-2-2 over the past three seasons at home with four wins over top-15 opponents.

>> The Razorbacks currently lead the conference in goals (13), shots per game (16.33) and SOG per game (9.33) Arkansas is also second in the SEC in points (35), assists (9) and scoring offense (2.17).

>> Arkansas raked in SEC postseason awards in 2019 with head coach Colby Hale taking SEC Coach of the Year, senior Haley VanFossen winning SEC Defender of the Year and Anna Podojil being named SEC Freshman of the Year. All three were program firsts.

>> Parker Goins and Taylor Malham joined Podojil and VanFossen on the All-SEC First Team. It was just the second time in school history that Arkansas put four on the first team in one season.