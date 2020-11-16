No. 7 soccer to face Auburn in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

The Razorbacks are 11-15-2 all-time against the Tigers but are currently riding their longest-winning streak in the series with five-straight wins.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Seventh-ranked and top seed Arkansas Soccer (7-1) will face eighth-seeded Auburn (4-3-2) in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 17. First kick in Orange Beach is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT and the match will be televised on SEC Network.

The Razorbacks are 11-15-2 all-time against the Tigers but are currently riding their longest-winning streak in the series with five-straight wins. The Hogs downed a ranked Auburn squad in Fayetteville on Oct. 30, 2-1. Arkansas is 2-0 against the Tigers at the SEC Tournament, including a 3-1 semifinals win in 2016 and an 8-0 win in Nashville, Tenn. back in 1993.

Game 9 Info

Opponent: Auburn Tigers

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17

First Kick: 5:00 p.m. CT

Live Stats: bit.ly/3pwk8L0

Stream: es.pn/2H52T2d

Scouting the Tigers

It took two overtimes, but Auburn got past Georgia in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Nov. 15 by a score of 2-1. Mallory Mooney one-timed the game-winning goal just 14 seconds into the double overtime period.

Sydney Richards leads the Tigers with three goals and six points this season. Auburn has netted eight goals this season while also allowing the same amount.

Last Time Out

The Razorbacks downed Mississippi State in Starkville, clinching a share of the SEC regular season title and the No. 1 seed at the SEC Tournament. It’s the second-straight conference crown for the Razorbacks, the only two in program history.

Arkansas has gone 15-2-1 over the past two seasons against conference competition during the regular season, including 8-1 on the road. The Razorbacks have won 16 of the last 18 meetings with Mississippi State since 2003.

Parker Goins put away her 25th career goal, which is tied for sixth in program history, while Ava Tankersley netted her third goal of her rookie season.

Quick Kicks

>> The Razorbacks have reached four-straight SEC Tournament championship matches. It’s the second-straight year Arkansas is the No. 1 seed in Orange Beach.

>> Arkansas won its second-straight SEC regular season title in 2020, the only two in program history. The Hogs have gone 15-2-1 against conference opponents the last two seasons.

>> Seven Razorbacks were honored with SEC postseason awards. Anna Podojil was named SEC Forward of the Year and Colby Hale was named SEC Coach of the Year for the second season in-a-row. Arkansas put three on the First Team All-SEC, Kayla McKeon on the Second Team All-SEC and two on the All-Freshman Team.

>> Four Hogs rank in the top 10 among conference opponents in total points, including A. Podojil who is tied for first in assists and fourth in goals. The Razorback attack ranks in the top three in the conference in total goals, assists and points.

>> Arkansas also raked in SEC postseason awards in 2019 with head coach Colby Hale taking SEC Coach of the Year, senior Haley VanFossen winning SEC Defender of the Year and Anna Podojil being named SEC Freshman of the Year. All three were program firsts.

>> Parker Goins and Taylor Malham joined Podojil and VanFossen on the All-SEC First Team. It was just the second time in school history that Arkansas put four on the first team in one season.