FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will unveil Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena on Oct. 20 when the Razorback men’s basketball team hosts Arkansas-Little Rock in an exhibition game at 3 pm.

The ceremony to unveil the new court design honoring Coach Richardson will be prior to the Razorbacks’ exhibition game with the Trojans with doors to Bud Walton opening at 1:30 pm.

The game itself is not part of the 2019-20 season ticket package. All tickets are $10, and seating will be on a first-come, first-served general admission basis excluding the suites, courtside seats and seats reserved by the athletics department. Those that have a suite or courtside seats may purchase those by contacting the Razorback Ticket Center.

The two Division I programs received a waiver from the NCAA to play the exhibition game as all proceeds will go to charity benefiting Arkansans impacted by flooding this past spring.

Parking for the exhibition game is free and fans are encouraged to park in the following lots: 56 (Razorback Road); 46, 56B and 60 (Leroy Pond Road); 47N, 74A and 74B (Center Street); 55, 59 and Meadow Street Parking Garage (Meadow Street). ADA parking is available in Lot 56 with shuttle service to and from Bud Walton Arena.

Last March, the University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to name the court at Bud Walton Arena for Hall of Fame coach Nolan Richardson. He was 389-169 in 17 seasons as Arkansas head coach and set a school record for wins and a .697 winning percentage. He led the Razorbacks to 13 NCAA Tournament appearances including six Sweet 16’s (1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996), four Elite Eights (1990, 1991, 1994, 1995), three Final Fours (1990, 1994, 1995) a national runner-up finish (1995) and the 1994 NCAA Championship.

In Richardson’s 22 combined years as a head coach at the collegiate level — at Western Texas Junior College, the University of Tulsa and the University of Arkansas — he compiled a record of 508-206 (.711) and became the only head coach in college basketball history to win a National Junior College Championship, NIT Championship and NCAA Championship.

NOTE: Arkansas will play its second exhibition game on Oct. 25 (Friday) versus Southwestern Oklahoma State at 7 pm.

Nolan Richardson Court Unveiling

Oct. 20, 2019 – 3 pm

Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Little Rock

Men’s Basketball Exhibition Game

Bud Walton Arena

Tickets: This exhibition game is not part of the 2019-20 season ticket package. All fans must purchase tickets through the Arkansas Razorback Ticket Center. All Tickets are $10, and the proceeds will benefit Arkansans impacted by flooding this past spring. For more information, contact the Razorback Ticket Center by email (mailto:raztk@uark.edu) or by calling toll free at 800-982-HOGS (4647) or locally at 479-575-5151. Seating: Seating will be determined on a first-come, first-served basis excluding the suites, courtside seats and selected reserved seats. Doors to Bud Walton Arena will open at 1:30 pm.

Parking: Free parking is available in the following lots: 56 (Razorback Road). 46, 56B and 60 (Leroy Pond Road). 47N, 74A and 74B (Center Street). 55, 59 and Meadow Street Parking Garage (Meadow Street). ADA parking is available in Lot 56 with shuttle service to and from Bud Walton Arena.

Ceremony: The pregame ceremony will be prior to the Razorback-Trojan men’s basketball game. It is recommended to be in Bud Walton Arena by 2:30 pm.

Clear Bag Policy The normal gameday Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for this event and all other basketball games inside Bud Walton Arena this season.



