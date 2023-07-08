North Little Rock promotes Clint Reed to head football coach

Reed previously served as the Charging Wildcats' offensive line coach.

North Little Rock has found its leader.

The Charging Wildcats named Clint Reed their new head football coach on Saturday.

We are excited to announce Clint Reed (@NLR_OLinePride) as our new Head Football Coach! #GoCATS pic.twitter.com/Qu7MHju0u8 — NLR Charging Wildcat Football (@NLRFB) July 8, 2023

Reed previously served as the school's offensive line coach. He replaces Randy Sandefur, who announced his resignation in May after 40 years in the North Little Rock School District.

North Little Rock finished 6-6, 4-3 in 7A-Central last season and will open its 2023-24 campaign on Aug. 25 against Little Rock Catholic.