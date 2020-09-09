North Little Rock's motivational coach/dad Daryl Fimple

Each morning now features a new motivational video filled with any prop that coach sees fit.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — High School Football enters the third week of play, this is also the third week of school. As you can imagine going back to school is always a nervous time for kids. Especially this year with mandatory masks and COVID-19 concerns.

That gave North Little Rock head girls basketball coach Daryl Fimple an idea with his own daughters Katie and Payten. Now this coach/dad is taking self-motivation to whole new level.

He's a state champion basketball coach, NLR favorite, & his Dad videos are taking over!



Tonight we here from the one and only @fimpdog and how Katie and Payten are surviving every morning.. pic.twitter.com/HS8rZPsxbM — Hayden Balgavy (@HaydenBalgavy) September 9, 2020

"So the reaction to these two… they have no idea what’s about to happen when they get in."

Each morning now features a new motivational quote filled with any prop that coach sees fit.

It’s taken some time but now Katie and Payten are even bringing the motivation themselves..