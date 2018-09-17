North Texas-Arkansas game notes — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- POSTGAME NOTES: NORTH TEXAS 44, ARKANSAS 17

GENERAL NOTES

• Attendance: 62,355 tickets distributed; 44,306 tickets scanned

• Arkansas’ captains were Nate Dalton, Jonathan Nance, McTelvin Agim and Deon Malone

• North Texas won the opening coin toss and deferred its option to the second half. Arkansas received the opening kick.

• Saturday’s game marked the 10th time Arkansas has faced North Texas in school history and is now 9-1 all-time against the Mean Green.

• Arkansas is now 10-1 all-time against current members of Conference USA.

• Five Razorbacks saw their first career appearances against the Mean Green: Connor Noland, Mike Woods, John Stephen Jones, LaDarrius Bishop and Matthew Phillips.

• Center Hjalte Froholdt made his 28th consecutive start, the longest streak among current Razorbacks.

CHAD MORRIS NOTES

• The 45 pass attempts by Arkansas is the sixth-most by a Chad Morris-coached team.

TEAM NOTES

OFFENSE

• Arkansas’ first scoring drive was a 7-play, 61-yard drive that lasted 1:36 and was capped by a Cole Kelley 5-yard touchdown run.

• Threw six interceptions in a game for the first time since 1972 (at Texas A&M).

• Was 1-for-2 inside the redzone with one touchdown.

• Arkansas is now 9-for-10 in the redzone this year with five touchdowns.

DEFENSE

• Arkansas had five PBU’s in the first half and finished with eight. The Razorbacks have had at least five PBU’s in each of its first three games. The Razorbacks had five in game one and nine in game two.

• Arkansas had a season-high nine QB hurries vs. North Texas. The Razorbacks only combined for seven QBH in their first two games (three in game one and four in game two).

• Arkansas has forced a fumble in each of its first three games.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Converted a 54-yard field goal (Connor Limpert) in the second quarter, the longest since 2016 vs. Auburn (Adam McFain - 54 yards).

• Averaged 36.6 yards per punt with one of five punts falling inside the 20. Five of 14 punts have dropped inside the 20-yard line this year.

• North Texas’ Keegan Brewer returned a 90-yard punt to give the Mean Green a 14-0 lead int he first quarter. It was the first time Arkansas allowed a punt return for a touchdown since Sept. 21, 2013. It was also the longest opponent punt return since Tyrann Mathieu of LSU returned a 92-yard punt for a touchdown in 2011.

PLAYER NOTES

WR Jared Cornelius

• Caught two passes for 27 yards, one going for a first down.

• Dating back to 2016, 26 of his 39 catches have resulted in a first down or a touchdown.

DB Kamren Curl

• Registered his first career forced fumble.

DL Briston Guidry

• Recorded his first TFL of the season, a 2-yard loss that would lead to a North Texas punt.

LB De’Jon Harris

• Tallied 12 tackles to mark his second-straight game with double-digit tackles.

• Has led the team in tackles in the last two games.

QB John Stephen Jones

• Made first career appearance at quarterback in the fourth quarter.

QB Cole Kelley

• Finished the game 16-of-35 passing for 185 yards and one rushing touchdown.

• It’s his third-straight game with either a rushing or passing touchdown.

• Attempted 16 of his 35 pass attempts in the first quarter, completing eight.

• Is responsible for the last two 30+ pass attempt games in program history (at Ole Miss - Oct. 28, 2017).

• Attempted the most passes in a game by a Razorback quarterback since Austin Allen attempted 39 against Missouri in 2016.

• Notched a 5-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to cut UNT’s lead to 17-7, his first TD run of the season and second of career (at Ole Miss - Oct. 28, 2017).

• Is the second Razorback quarterback to rush for a touchdown this year (Ty Storey vs. EIU).

K Connor Limpert

• Drilled a career-long 54-yard field goal midway through the second quarter to cut UNT’s lead to 17-10.

• Had a streak of eight-straight made field goals between 30-39 yards snapped after missing from 38 yards in the second quarter.

QB Connor Noland

• Made his first career appearance, playing all but one drive in the third quarter.

• Was 4-for-5 through the air for 25 yards, completing his first four attempts.

WR La’Michael Pettway

• Caught four passes for 49 yards, all in the first half, and tied for a team-high nine targets.

• Tallied third-straight game with two or more receptions.

• Has recorded at least one catch in four-straight games dating back to last season (Missouri - Nov. 24, 2017).

• With his 16-yard reception in the first quarter, he has caught at least one pass of 15 or more yards in all three games this year.

• Two of four catches went for first downs, giving him a team-leading eight first down receptions this year.

DE Randy Ramsey

• Made his first start of the season (12th career) and first appearance this season.

• Finished the game with three quarterback hurries and one tackle.

DL Gabe Richardson

• Recorded his first career fumble.

WR Deon Stewart

• Finished the game with two catches for 12 yards, his longest of eight coming in the third quarter.

• Has caught at least one pass in 11-consecutive games.

CB Britto Tutt

• Made his first career start against the Mean Green.

DL Armon Watts

• Has recorded a sack in all three games this season.

• Also tallied two total tackles and one PBU.

RB Maleek Williams

• Scored his first career touchdown with a 68-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

• Led the team with 74 rushing yards.

WR Mike Woods

• Hauled in a 25-yard pass from Cole Kelley in the second quarter for his first career reception.

• Finished the game with four catches for a team-high 61 yards, averaging 15.3 yards per reception.

