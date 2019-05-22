FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JD Notae, a 6-2 guard who spent the past two seasons at Jacksonville University, is transferring to Arkansas for the 2019-20 season, Razorback head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman announced.

Notae (pronounced No-Tay) earned second team All-ASUN honors this past season and was the 2018 ASUN Freshman of the Year. The Stephenson, Ga., native played in 60 games in two seasons as a Dolphin, totaling 929 points (15.5 avg.), 328 rebounds (5.5 avg.), 163 assists (2.7 avg.) and 101 steals (1.7 avg.).

JD Notae

6-2, 185, G

Covington, Ga. (Newton HS / Jacksonville Univ.)

2018-19 (So.): Voted second team All-ASUN after averaging 15.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists; all team highs … Scoring average ranked fifth in the ASUN while ranking fourth in assists, fourth in steals (1.6) and 10th in rebounding … Posted 24 games in double figures, including nine 20-point games, with nine games of five assists or more and three games with at least 10 rebounds … Had three double-doubles, including a triple double at Kennesaw State (15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists … First double-double was the game prior to triple double, posting 12 points with 13 rebounds versus Lipscomb … Other double-double came versus Stetson as he scored 16 points and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds … Scored a career-high 40 points, adding eight rebounds and five assists, versus Florida Memorial … Made 16-of-22 shots from the field and 5-of-6 from 3-point range … Had 29 points and five assists in the regular-season finale versus Florida Gulf Coast … Versus Indiana, posted 15 point and rebounds.

2017-18 (Fr.): Named ASUN Freshman of the Year after averaging 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals while shooting 41 percent from 3-point range ... Started all 28 games he appeared in until injuring his foot and missing the final five games of the year ... Scored 432 points, the second-most by a Dolphin freshman in a season ... Scored a then career-high 30 points vs. Middle Georgia State ... Scored 20 or more points seven times, four times in ASUN play ... Knocked down a season-best five three-pointers twice (at UAB, at Michigan) ... Hit two free throws with one second left to lead the Dolphins to a win at Stetson ... Led ASUN freshman in scoring (15.4 ppg), minutes (31.4 mpg) and steals (49) ... Was the ASUN Player of the Week once and Newcomer of the Week twice.

HIGH SCHOOL: Was a four-year starter at Newton High School ... Averaged 22 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game ... Led his team to the 2016-17 7A Elite 8 with a 26-2 record ... 2016 GACA All-State member, Region Tourney Player of the Year and All-Region 2 AAAAAA team ... In AAU ball, was named the Atlanta Lightning MVP in 2014, 2016, and 2017.

