MONROE, La. — MONROE, La. (AP) - Markquis Nowell had a season-high 33 points, including three 3-pointers in the final 35 seconds, as Arkansas-Little Rock edged Louisiana-Monroe 73-72 in a Sun Belt Conference opener.

Nowell, who finished 8 of 14 from 3-point distance, hit a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left. He drained another 3-pointer with 22 seconds left and the Trojans trailed 71-69.

With 11 seconds left, the ball was inbounded to Nowell and he swished a 30-footer with 3 seconds left. JD Williams had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Warhawks (4-5, 0-1). Ertel added 23 points. Jalen Hodge had 10 points.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/19/2019 10:08:41 PM (GMT -6:00)