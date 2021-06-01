Oaklawn to allow limited number of fans in 2021

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Pursuant to the Arkansas Department of Health directive, Oaklawn plans to conduct the 2021 live meet with limited spectators. The 57-day season runs Friday, Jan. 22 – Saturday, May 1.
“We’ve been working on plans covering numerous scenarios and we’re happy to announce we will be welcoming back race fans in 2021, albeit on a limited basis,” General Manager Wayne Smith said. “We know that the fans are what make Oaklawn so special, but our main concern is for the safety and well-being of our guests and team members. We appreciate the support we have received from the Arkansas Department of Health in developing this plan. We will be working with them throughout the live season and will adjust as needed.”
In accordance with the guidelines set forth by the Arkansas Department of Health, Oaklawn has submitted a plan to allow a limited number of spectators at the races during the 2021 live race meet highlighted by the following:
- General admission into the Grandstand will not be allowed initially in 2021.
- Entrance into the Grandstand will strictly be for guests with a racing credential and/or reservation for that day’s races. Doors will open at 11 am.
- Current seasonal box seat holders and current Oaklawn Jockey Club members may enter the Grandstand with weekly reservations required. Detailed correspondence to be sent separately to these individuals.
- Restaurants inside the Grandstand, following Arkansas Department of Health directives, will be open to the public with weekly reservations required.
- Simulcast will be open Wednesday–Sunday, 11am–8pm to limited capacity with weekly reservations required.
- Social distancing will be enforced.
- All guests and team members will be required to have non-invasive temperature checks as they enter the facility. Anyone presenting a temp at/over 100 degrees Fahrenheit will not be permitted inside the building.
- All guests and team members will be required to wear masks at all times.
- Smoking will not be allowed anywhere inside the facility, including the casino.
Restaurant reservations may be made starting January 18 by calling 501-363-4710.
Simulcast reservations may be made starting January 18 by calling 501-363-4320.