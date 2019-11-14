LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Kyra Collier scored 16 points, Nicole Hemphill added another 13 but an improved Little Rock was unable to stop LSU in the Trojans' home opener, 65-50, at the Jack Stephens Center Wednesday night.



Little Rock (0-3) showed improvement in shooting from the field (36.6 percent) and from long range (45.5 percent beyond the arc). But LSU (2-1) used strong play in the paint with 38 points in the lane and was paced by the 22 points out of Khayla Pointer.



Collier remained a consistent force for the Trojans, scoring 16 points for the second straight game including a trio of 3-pointers as she played all 40 minutes. The senior captain added six rebounds to her tally.



Hemphill, meanwhile, was a pleasant surprise for a team that has improved its field goal shooting throughout all three games this year. Not only did she score her first collegiate points in the game, Hemphill scored 13 in all while adding six rebounds and drawing seven LSU fouls. She also blocked two Tiger shots.



Little Rock kept the game within respectable range in three of the four quarters, even out-scoring LSU in the final frame, 17-15. But the Trojans let the second quarter slip away, shooting only 15.4 percent from the field and committing nine turnovers.



The Trojans remain at home when Little Rock hosts Central Arkansas on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Governor's I-40 Showdown.



