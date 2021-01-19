O'Hara garners SEC Specialist of the Week Award

It marks just the fifth time ever that a Razorback was selected for the honor.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Graduate Gymback Maggie O’Hara garnered the first weekly award for the Gymbacks on Tuesday, announced as the SEC Co-Specialist of the Week by the league office. It marks just the fifth time ever that a Razorback was selected for the honor.



O’Hara earned her first beam title and second bars title of the season in Friday’s home-opener vs LSU. For the second week in-a-row, O’Hara beautifully executed her blind-change jaeger and bail handstand on the uneven bars. She would stick her double-layout dismount, securing a career-high 9.950 in the event.



Her 9.950 on the bars also ties the highest score by a Razorback senior in program history, now sharing the title with Braie Speed (2018) and Jaime Pisani (2012).



She continued to ‘wow’ the crowd in Barnhill Arena on the beam, scoring a 9.925 with her side-ariel back handspring series and side-ariel 1.5 dismount. O’Hara and the rest of the beam team finished with an overall score of 49.325, the best beam score of the Jordyn Wieber-era and 8th best in program history.