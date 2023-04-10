NBA team OKC Thunder hosting basketball camp in Fort Smith this summer

The camp is on Thursday, July 27 at Northside High School.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Oklahoma City Thunder will host a youth basketball camp in Fort Smith this summer and registration is now open.

The summer youth basketball camp is for kids aged 6-14 and focuses on basketball fundamentals and sportsmanship essentials such as teamwork, self confidence, hard work, focus and persistence.

The camp is on Thursday, July 27 at Northside High School.

Registration fee is $65 per child and includes:

T-shirt

Basketball

Water bottle

One ticket to a Thunder game for the 2023-2024 season

