HOOVER, Ala. — For the second consecutive day the Razorback bullpen surrendered a late lead as Arkansas is eliminated from the SEC Tournament as Ole Miss defeated the Hogs 3-2.

Arkansas led this ballgame 2-1 in the 8th when closer Matt Cronin surrendered the tying run on a basehit to center. The Rebels took the lead on a sacrifice fly to center.

Connor Noland got the start for Arkansas pitching five innings allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts.

Arkansas will host a regional next weekend in Fayetteville.