AMARILLO, Texas — Edward Olivares hit three homeruns in the first four innings as the Amarillo Sod Poodles jumped to a big early lead and went on to beat the Arkansas Travelers, 8-5 on Sunday afternoon. Olivares hit an inside-the-park homer in the opening inning before leaving the park in the second and fourth innings as Amarillo scored the game's first eight runs. Hudson Potts went back-to-back with Olivares, homering on consecutive pitches in the fourth inning. Arkansas could not recover despite a game rally by the offense but the tying run never game to the plate.

Moments That Mattered

* Olivares' first inning homer came just two batters into the game and put the Travs in an immediate hole.

* Dom Thompson-Williams hit his second homer in as many games, a two-run shot in the sixth, that cut the lead to four.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Evan White: 2-5, run, HR, RBI

* 2B Jordan Cowan: 3-5, 2B

* RHP Bryan Bonnell: 3 IP, 2 H, K

News and Notes

* Evan White's solo homer in the fifth inning was his first in Double-A.

* The Travs have dropped all three day games they have played on the road this season.

Up Next

Game three of the series is Monday night. Right-hander Nabil Crismatt (0-1, 4.09) gets the start against righty Lake Bachar (0-1, 3.38). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.